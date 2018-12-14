MOH will do more to improve primary care

We thank Mr Patrick Tan Keong Boon for his feedback on polyclinics' operating hours (Appeal to polyclinics; Nov 30).

To better serve patients, all polyclinics now have an appointment booking system.

Patients may select an appointment time that is convenient for them through various platforms, such as the HealthHub app and website as well as polyclinic call centres.

Our polyclinics are also open on Saturdays from 8am to 12.30pm.

Singaporeans may also visit nearby general practitioner (GP) clinics, many of which operate beyond regular office hours and some until late evening.

There are some 1,700 GP clinics across Singapore, in addition to the 20 polyclinics.

The GP clinics islandwide play a key role in providing 80 per cent of the primary care needs of Singaporeans. GP clinics offer affordable primary care through the Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas), and currently more than 1,000 GP clinics participate in Chas.

We will continue to build capabilities and increase capacity both within the polyclinics and private-sector GPs to ensure better and more accessible primary care for Singaporeans.

Lim Siok Peng (Ms)

Director, Corporate Communications

Ministry of Health