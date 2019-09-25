MOH continues to enhance financial aid procedures

We thank Mrs Lee May May for her feedback (Make it easier to apply for aid for medical bills, Sept 23).

Medifund provides a safety net for Singaporeans who face financial difficulties after receiving government subsidies and tapping other means of payment, including MediShield Life and Medisave.

Medical social workers will assess the circumstances of each patient carefully, including ensuring that immediate family members have sufficient Medisave for their own use and helping patients access other assistance schemes they may be eligible for.

Each healthcare institution decides on the required Medifund support, tailored to the circumstances of the patient.

We periodically review our financial assistance processes to improve them where possible.

For instance, subsidised patients on public assistance today do not need to undergo further Medifund assessment at medical institutions.

In an initiative led by our medical social workers, we are also implementing system enhancements that will make it more convenient for Medifund patients who visit more than one institution.

In addition, the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) has physical touch points called AIC Links located in acute and community hospitals providing information and assistance on relevant financial assistance schemes.

Four new AIC Links are being set up within community settings in Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Pasir Ris and Nee Soon to improve access to information, and referral for services and schemes.

Individuals can also access relevant information on financial assistance schemes via the AIC hotline on 1800-650-6060 or at the AIC website: www.aic.sg.

We will continue to review our processes so that caregivers and patients who require assistance are able to access it more conveniently.

Cham Dao Song

Director, Finance Policy

Ministry of Health