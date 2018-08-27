MOE should take a stand on heading footballs during training in school

I am well aware of the danger of brain trauma caused by heading soccer balls and have repeatedly reminded my sons not to engage in any exercise or play involving contact between head and ball (Children should be barred from heading footballs, says brain specialist; Aug 8).

Both my sons, who are in lower primary school, attend football training and have received football coaching via school programmes, ActiveSG and private academies.

Inquiries made with private football schools on their policy on heading balls provided assurance that coaches understand the safety issues - both the short-term and long-term implications - surrounding headers and do not encourage nor require children and young people to engage in such a practice.

I would like to suggest that the Ministry of Education also considers adopting an official stand, so that children in primary and secondary schools will not train or play in ways detrimental to their brain development.

As far as I know, exercises involving heading soccer balls have been carried out, although they are not the thrust of football training programmes in schools.

An official stand will bring clarity to this potentially contentious issue so that teachers, external coaches and parents are on the same page in ensuring that children continue to enjoy the sport in a safe manner.

Charis Kuang