MOE should review the bilingual policy

Published
49 min ago

I have a Filipino friend who is currently pursuing a diploma in engineering science. He finished his first semester with a grade point average of 3.92.

However, his goal in secondary school was to study in a junior college after taking the GCE O-level exams. He did not qualify to enrol in a junior college after attaining an F9 grade in Japanese.

He had to study Japanese as Tagalog is not offered as a second language subject in Singapore.

However, as a Filipino, he should already be considered bilingual and the education system should not force him, and many others facing the same situation, to take up a totally foreign subject at the secondary school level. The Ministry of Education should relook this policy.

Lim Si En, 17

Junior College Year 1 student

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 26, 2018, with the headline 'MOE should review the bilingual policy'. Print Edition | Subscribe
