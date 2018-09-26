MOE should review the bilingual policy

I have a Filipino friend who is currently pursuing a diploma in engineering science. He finished his first semester with a grade point average of 3.92.

However, his goal in secondary school was to study in a junior college after taking the GCE O-level exams. He did not qualify to enrol in a junior college after attaining an F9 grade in Japanese.

He had to study Japanese as Tagalog is not offered as a second language subject in Singapore.

However, as a Filipino, he should already be considered bilingual and the education system should not force him, and many others facing the same situation, to take up a totally foreign subject at the secondary school level. The Ministry of Education should relook this policy.

Lim Si En, 17

Junior College Year 1 student