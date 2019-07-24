MOE objectives, process and those of local sports associations should dovetail

The high risk of sports specialisation at an early age has been highlighted in media reports (Let children try different sports to groom better athletes, by Ms Priscilla Ang Ee Lin, July 22).

An ESPN report cited a study that more than a third of American high school athletes classified as highly specialised, training in one sport for more than eight months a year, were two to three times more likely to suffer a hip or knee injury.

Another study found those specialising in tennis at a young age were 1 1/2 times more likely to report an injury than those who hadn't specialised.

It is heartening to hear that children are exposed to sports as diverse and fun as softball, floorball or agility games during their physical education classes in schools.

It is also encouraging to learn that the Ministry of Education (MOE) conducts the Junior Sports Academy programme, which encourages young athletes to choose up to four sports from 19 sports.

The changes announced this year by MOE to some sports in our schools, including playing basketball and floorball on a smaller court, are definitely the right move to recognise a child's maturity and physical development (Trophy for coming in 8th?, Feb 14).

Yet it is disconcerting to read that some local sports associations have national ranking systems that include categories as young as Under-13, Under-11 and Under-9.

With the Direct School Admission (DSA) in full swing now, anecdotal evidence suggests that while every child can participate in the DSA process, some coaches in top schools are interested only in children who are ranked among the top eight nationally in their cohort.

The pressure to excel, compete and sustain a high national ranking brings the danger of over-training to specific muscle groups, fatigue and the potential of early burnout in young athletes.

There appears to be a distinct contrast between what MOE is trying to achieve and the pressures local sports associations are exerting on young athletes and their parents.

The objectives and processes of MOE and our sports associations should dovetail, otherwise many of our young and talented ones could risk serious injuries, and our sporting excellence derailed in our efforts to achieve sporting success.

We should aspire to be the best, but we should reconsider the pathways to get there.

Kay Ren Jim