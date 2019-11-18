Forum: Modi has safeguarded rights of minorities in India

Mr Hartosh Singh Bal presents a biased and unsubstantiated viewpoint on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's domestic social reforms in the aftermath of the Indian Supreme Court's decision to allow the building of a temple for Rama in Ayodhya (The transformation of India is nearly complete, Nov 13).

First, Mr Bal labelled the court's recent verdict as "rewarding criminality", referring to the fact that it was a Hindu militant group that destroyed the mosque structure at the site in 1992.

However, Mr Bal overlooked an important fact that the final verdict had also announced the separate allotment of 2ha of land within Ayodhya on which a mosque could be built. Hence, it is unfair to say the verdict discriminates against the Muslim community since the final verdict is a win-win situation for both Hindus and Muslims.

According to Mr Bal, the revoking of Article 370 in Kashmir by the Modi government was largely to fulfil the demands of conservative Hindu political groups. Once again, he failed to take a more holistic analysis.

The abolition of Article 370 in August in the Jammu and Kashmir state has also led to the creation of a separate union territory in Ladakh region.

For decades, the Buddhist population of Ladakh has faced neglect by the main Jammu and Kashmir state government. However, the people of Ladakh can look forward to more economic opportunities and investment in their own separate union territory.

Lastly, the writer mentions the alleged dissatisfaction of the Sikh community with Mr Modi's reforms. However, Mr Bal sought the view of only a handful of people and this simply cannot represent the view of the whole community.

On the contrary, Mr Modi has taken a step forward with the recent Kartarpur corridor initiative, which allows Sikh devotees from India to visit the birthplace of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak in Pakistan without a visa. This monumental task has been accomplished despite the recent chill in Indo-Pakistani bilateral relations.

I disagree with Mr Bal about Mr Modi imposing a Hindu majoritarian system on India.

On the contrary, Mr Modi has safeguarded the rights of various minorities in India through his various policies and embarked on a path of progress and development.

Nitin Rai