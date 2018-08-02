Mix of home sizes to meet housing needs

We thank Mr Toh Cheng Seong for his letter (Address root cause of housing issue; July 22).

Contrary to Mr Toh's statement, shoebox units (those under 50 sq m in size) make up less than 30 per cent of the units in the majority of new developments approved over the past decade. Also, about 75 per cent of these shoebox units are owned by Singaporeans.

We want a property market that is responsive to the expectations and demands of Singaporean homebuyers.

But shoebox units should not form a disproportionately large portion of Singapore's housing stock.

That is why the Urban Redevelopment Authority introduced guidelines in 2012 on average unit sizes for private residential developments.

We will continue to review these guidelines to ensure that they are updated and relevant in providing a good mix of unit sizes to meet our population's housing needs.

Goh Chin Chin (Ms)

Group Director

Development Control Group

Urban Redevelopment Authority