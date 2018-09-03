Ministers not the only Singaporeans to be paid high salaries

I hope that Dr Yik Keng Yeong's letter will put to rest the debate on the divisive issue of ministerial pay (How much does S'pore Cabinet cost each resident? $10 a year; Aug 29).

This issue has already been explained convincingly by our two former prime ministers as well as the current one.

Our Cabinet ministers are not the only people who are earning higher salaries than many of their overseas counterparts. Singaporeans from many professions are also earning much higher salaries than their counterparts in other parts of the world.

I would also like to call upon all our opposition party members to work more constructively with the Government in building up our beloved country both locally and globally.

Responsible citizens should also not be swayed by populist politicians and should, instead, appreciate and enjoy what Singapore has.

Lim Boon Seng