Minimum wage not the answer, upgrading skills is

Introducing a minimum wage policy has its upsides and can be appealing, but it may also expose us to untold risks and unintended consequences (Slowing down growth will not help create a more equal society: Josephine Teo; Oct 27).

Installing a minimum wage policy may increase the cost of running a business, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises, and this may in turn lead to an increase in prices and financial burdens on consumers.

Eroding SMEs' competitive edge makes it harder for them to compete with their counterparts in other similar economies, including countries around the region that are competing for the same markets and investments.

If businesses cannot compete effectively, they may generate fewer jobs and have a lower demand for workers.

To make matters worse, businesses may have to either retrench their workers or reduce their salaries to survive and succeed in a fast-changing world.

Unfortunately, the most vulnerable in the workforce are the least-skilled workers, and they may be the first to lose their jobs or have their salaries reduced or frozen.

It may start a vicious circle that will ultimately affect the very workers the minimum wage policy is trying to protect.

Once a minimum wage policy is implemented, it will be difficult to reverse it.

Having a minimum wage policy will address only the symptoms but not the causes of low wages.

Workers need a helping hand, not hand-outs, to enhance their employment and employability.

What's more important is to focus on increasing workers' knowledge, skills, performance and contributions.

Doing so would help them improve their abilities and productivity, and ensure that they have a more stable, secure and sustainable income.

Patrick Liew Siow Gian (Dr)