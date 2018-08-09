Mindset change needed to build close-knit community

Whether living in public or private housing estates, Singaporeans tend to keep to themselves (Neighbours all, condominium or HDB; Aug 7).

Although we have residents' committees, neighbourhood committees and now Residents' Networks to facilitate social interaction and participation in community programmes, the interest of residents in all these still leaves much to be desired.

Unless there is a change in mindset, fostering good neighbourliness is going to be a long-haul effort.

It is good to study why our social mixing efforts have yet to achieve the desired outcome.

I believe that a deep-seated reluctance to get to know others means that some Singaporeans may live in the same neighbourhood for years without talking to anybody.

We do not even look each other in the eye when we pass others on walkways.

I believe that a deep-seated reluctance to get to know others means that some Singaporeans may live in the same neighbourhood for years without talking to anybody.

Perhaps we need to rethink the Singaporean fear of interacting with others so that our effort in creating a close-knit community can be realised.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng