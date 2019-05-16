Milk potential of Jurong Lake Gardens

I recently visited Jurong Lake Gardens in Yuan Ching Road and realised that some parts could be improved to make the garden more conducive to residents, locals and tourists.

The boardwalks and the cement paths are well laid-out and, in the evening, the garden is an ideal place for a slow walk. However, there is only one cafe and toilet near the entrance. There should be more food and beverage (F&B) kiosks and toilets in this sprawling garden.

The F&B outlets could be leased to senior citizens who are in need of a job, and would provide them with much-needed job opportunities.

The stone and wooden benches in the park, which are well placed, should also be protected from the rain and sun.

To attract more tourists, the National Parks Board (NParks) could build some stalls and allow hawkers to sell local souvenirs like key chains, paintings and preserved orchids.

I also noticed some small birds and squirrels on the trees and some monitor lizards near the edge of the water. Perhaps NParks could set up a small aviary or butterfly farm to showcase some of our local wildlife. The maintenance costs of these are minimal and senior citizens could be hired to manage these places too.

Heng Cho Choon