Military aircraft flying early in day and late at night

I live in Hougang and have been disturbed by the sound of military aircraft taking off from Paya Lebar Air Base as early as 8am, and such flights may go on until 10pm.

The jets' piercing loud noises disturb the tranquil peace and quiet of the neighbourhood, causing headaches to myself and others trying to get some rest.

Why is it that military aircraft fly so early in the morning and stop so late in the night?

I hope something can be done as soon as possible. I have written to the Ministry of Defence but there has been no response.

Ken Chew Ban Lin