Mid-sized stadiums could have drawbacks

We thank Mr Gurmit Singh for his feedback (Build mid-sized football stadium, Oct 30).

The National Stadium at the Sports Hub plays host to a large variety of events such as Community Play Days and international football matches involving our national team. These events are accessible at affordable prices or sometimes available free-of-charge to the public.

Events at the stadium capitalise on the facility's flexible configurations to cater to both small and large audiences.

When the stadium hosts premier commercially-driven events, the respective event promoter has to peg ticket prices based on considerations of commercial viability. These include the costs for the rights to the event and venue operating costs. For the latter, we expect Sports Hub to run its venues at reasonable costs so as to sustain an attractive calendar of events for all Singaporeans.

The stadiums SportSG operates across our island are mostly nestled within dense residential areas to serve residents.

We are mindful that redeveloping one of these into a mid-sized stadium for significant events could lead to drawbacks.

We assure Mr Singh that we monitor our sport facilities needs closely under our Sport Facilities masterplan.

S. Parameswaran

Deputy Director, Public Relations

Sport Singapore