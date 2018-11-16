Meritocracy matters for a healthy workplace

The basic philosophy of having the most skilled and driven at the top appears to be lost to many firms (Inequality is meritocracy's unintended effect, by Mr Alvin Chow Keat; Oct 29).

In unhealthy workplaces, it is not uncommon to have workers with the best ideas overlooked for advancement while the mediocre or even underperforming employees get promoted.

Insecure bosses tend to have substandard subordinates around them. An insecure leader's ultimate fear is that capable staff may be a threat to his position. Mediocre employees pose no such threat.

Many bosses hire deputies based more on existing personal relationships rather than qualifications and competence.

As trust is the most important driver of staff engagement, transplanting friends into senior positions without the requisite aptitude and industry experience is risky.

There is no room for debate between the management and the rank and file in such companies.

Any difference of opinion is seen as dissent and a direct challenge to authority. The adverse effects on the morale of the rest of the staff are far-reaching.

If workers think that favouritism is at play, they will be less inclined to give their best. Indifference and resentment will inevitably lead to a reduction in productivity and higher staff turnover rate.

In healthy workplaces, subordinates debate issues with the management. The bosses recognise that intelligent staff won't always agree, but will keep the lines of communication open nonetheless.

Apple founder Steve Jobs once said: "It doesn't make sense to hire smart people and tell them what to do; we hire smart people so they can tell us what to do."

Secure bosses do not silence subordinates who beg to differ because they know that healthy debate is beneficial to the company's development.

Edmund Khoo Kim Hock