Merdeka package - the generation earned it

I applaud the government effort for the Merdeka package ('Merdeka Generation' to get healthcare help; Aug 20).

If the Pioneer Generation were the ones who kick-started modern Singapore, the Merdeka Generation built and sustained it throughout our 53 years of success.

This generation scrimped and saved to provide for those who are today's pillars of the country. They handed to us a country that now attracts global investors and talents.

Now that they are in their 60s, it is time for us to take care of them with packages for their health, transport and daily necessities.

One example would be a heavily subsidised rate for 4G data plans for seniors, to help them join the digital drive without incurring additional monthly costs.

Lee Ju Guang