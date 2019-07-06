Merchants can seek e-payment help via several avenues

We thank Mr Lim Teck Koon for his feedback (Onus on banks to teach retailers how to use payment platforms, July 4), and would like to apologise for the inconvenience both he and his wife experienced.

Nets provides training to our merchants on the use of payment terminals. Merchants are also welcome to contact Nets for refresher training, especially in cases of staff attrition and new hires.

In addition, there are educational standees at merchants' points of sale, and YouTube videos for merchants who need a quick refresher on how payment terminals can be activated.

To better serve our merchants, Nets service officers also conduct regular check-ins to educate merchants on contactless/QR payment acceptance. DBS Bank supports this drive.

We are committed to continuing to build up the acceptance of digital payments across retailers in Singapore in support of the Smart Nation initiative.

Consumers and our merchant partners can reach out to us with feedback or with any request for assistance on 6274-1212 (a 24/7 hotline run by Nets) or e-mail info@nets.com.sg.

We would like to thank Mr Lim and his wife for their assistance rendered to the merchants, and will follow up with these merchants and their staff to offer onsite training.

Alvin Seck

Head, Merchant Services and Solutions Nets

Anthony Seow

Head

Payment & Platforms

DBS Bank