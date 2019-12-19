Mentorship and other schemes help young F&B entrepreneurs start right

We wish to thank the two letter writers, Mr Shiv Sheri (Young F&B entrepreneurs need more support, Dec 13) and Mr Chow Kok Fai (F&B entrepreneurs should do their sums before receiving grants, Dec 16), for their feedback on how young entrepreneurs in the food and beverage (F&B) sector should be supported.

The F&B sector in Singapore is both vibrant and highly competitive. Aspiring entrepreneurs are drawn to the sector every year, introducing new F&B concepts to compete with established outlets. Formats such as food vending machines and cloud kitchens, along with the rising popularity of food delivery services, have further intensified competition in the sector.

It is therefore crucial for F&B entrepreneurs to start on the right footing. Apart from developing a strong business value proposition, it is important for entrepreneurs to work out the financial projections, assess all potential risks and equip themselves with the tools to thrive and succeed.

The Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS) and Enterprise Singapore have been working together to help aspiring F&B entrepreneurs start right. Since July last year, we have been organising quarterly sessions called Hard Knocks, Real Talk, where established F&B players share experiences and advice with new entrepreneurs.

More than 300 business owners have benefited from these sessions. RAS also runs a six-month mentorship programme in which a veteran F&B mentor is matched with an F&B entrepreneur. The mentorship programme provides F&B entrepreneurs with valuable industry and business insights when starting their own businesses.

Over the last three years, RAS has matched close to 30 pairs of mentors and mentees. Those keen to be part of this mentorship programme can get more information at http://ras.org.sg/ articles/mentorship-programme/

The Government has also simplified the processes required for F&B businesses to secure licences for their eateries and restaurants. Through the GoBusiness Licensing Portal launched last October, F&B businesses need to fill up only a single form to apply for the required licences compared with 14 forms in the past. The portal also provides a step-by-step guide on how to do so. The Government will continue to streamline regulatory and licensing procedures to make it easier for businesses to apply for various licences.

For more resources and support, F&B entrepreneurs can refer to http://ras.org.sg/resources/ helpful-resources/, or reach out to RAS (enquiry@ras.org.sg) or Enterprise Singapore (food_division@ enterprisesg.gov.sg) directly.

Edwin Fong

Executive Director

Restaurant Association of Singapore

Yeoh Mei Ling

Director, Food Services Division,

Enterprise Singapore