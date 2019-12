The latest Programme for International Student Assessment results show that Malay students in Singapore outperformed the average international student in mathematics for the first time (Pisa maths score a sign of Malay progress, says Masagos, Dec 22).

The Mendaki Tuition Scheme must be congratulated for its part in bringing about this progress.

The efforts of a growing number of volunteers and the contributions of the Malay/Muslim community have also proven to be fruitful.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip