Medical care should be tailored to patients

I am delighted to read about the pilot programme at the National University Hospital to involve patients in the clinical process (Docs involve patients in clinical process to spur lifestyle changes, Nov 18).

For too long, our healthcare system has forgotten the most important element in all care, the patient. Decisions about tests, treatment and management are made solely by the medical professionals without considering the patient at all.

Consultations in private and public sectors are often brief and one-sided. Many patients and their families leave the consultation with no clue of what is happening.

It is not uncommon to find many patients collecting medicines they have no intention of taking. Also, some of the advice given by allied healthcare professionals - like dietitians and nurses - is often too technical, incomprehensible or not applicable to the patient.

The highly regulated clinical practice guidelines in our medical institutions do not help anyone either. Sometimes, medical professionals cite protocol and guidelines without applying them to the context of individual patients. These theories are not specific enough in real life.

For instance, my father who works as a hawker for more than 15 hours a day was asked by his doctor at the hospital to exercise more.

Singaporeans also have very low medical literacy. Many do not know how to navigate our healthcare system or understand consultations. This results in people unnecessarily visiting the emergency department for minor medical problems due to ignorance. Few know how to self-medicate. This is despite the fact that many common medicines are now available at our pharmacies.

For example, many young parents will see a paediatrician for constipation that has lasted one day. Some will visit the emergency department of the hospital for fever that has lasted one day.

Singaporeans generally visit their general practitioners (GPs) for medical leave or referral to specialists. Others will visit the GPs at the polyclinics to get heavily subsidised specialist care in the hospital for minor medical conditions.

Medical professionals at the primary care level are often trained to communicate with their patients and tailor their management to individual patients.

Many Singaporeans benefit from the primary care teams in the polyclinics and primary care networks.

Much more recognition should be accorded to them in order for Singaporeans to enjoy better health.

Leong Choon Kit (Dr)