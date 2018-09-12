Medical bills loom, but unable to sell flat

I concur with Ms J. M. Daniel (Flexibility needed for minority-race flat owners; Sept 7).

I am visually handicapped and undergoing kidney dialysis, which is a very expensive lifelong affair that has taken a toll on my family's finances.

My mother and my late father had no insurance and had their own medical issues, resulting in hefty medical bills.

My sister is the sole breadwinner. She is nearing retirement.

Thus, we have planned to downgrade and sell our lovely Bishan flat because of the overwhelming medical bills.

Our repeated appeals to the Housing Board to waive the Ethnic Integration Policy, given the special circumstances, have been rejected.

While the merits of the policy cannot be denied, flexibility for special circumstances allows the spirit of the law to prevail. Giving an exemption to those with special circumstances will not cause a major upheaval in the ethnic quota of any block.

Most importantly, it will help those, like my family, under financial duress to pay off our debts and have enough for future medical expenses.

That we are willing to downgrade shows our earnest intention not to become a liability to society by ending up on government welfare.

Raj K. M.