Forum: Mediation may work better in resolving medical disputes

I refer to the recommendations made by the workgroup on the taking of informed consent and to the Singapore Medical Council's (SMC) disciplinary proceedings (Doctors to get guidelines on what to tell patients, Dec 4).

As a medical doctor who has been an accredited mediator since 2010, a principal mediator of the Singapore Mediation Centre since 2014 and a volunteer court mediator at the State Courts for many years, I applaud the recommendation to channel more cases for mediation as a means of dispute resolution.

Virtually all doctors have made mistakes. Should a doctor who has committed an error be shamed and blamed, with a stain forever on his reputation?

I once mediated a case of a doctor who had made a preventable mistake of failing to take into account an extremely rare situation, resulting in a problem that required financial support.

During mediation, there was no rancour. The doctor broke down when he explained his action. The patient admitted that the doctor was a good doctor, and said he would still want that doctor to be his doctor. The open communication during mediation restored the patient-doctor relationship, resolved the financial issue and kept the reputation of the doctor intact.

There are in general three forms of justice - retributive, rehabilitative and restorative. The adversarial system of justice, which includes disciplinary tribunals, mainly addresses the retributive aspect, whereas mediation addresses the other two.

Studies have shown that patients complain to medical councils to:

•find out what happened and why;

•receive an acknowledgement of responsibility from the doctor, and to enforce accountability;

•receive an apology from the doctor;

•correct a deficient standard of care; and

•seek financial compensation.

In general, roughly only about a quarter of complainants seek financial compensation.

Disciplinary tribunals are mainly concerned with enforcing accountability and standards. Given that in the past year, only 10 of the cases that reached the SMC - which receives an average of 165 complaints a year - were referred for mediation, that would suggest that many more could be resolved with a restoration of trust through mediation.

The workgroup suggested the types of cases suitable for mediation. These would require considered assessment and judgment. I suggest that members of the inquiry committee and complaints committees attend training at the Singapore Mediation Centre so that they are aware of mediation as an alternative dispute resolution that can save time and money, and to a certain extent break away from the blame and shame culture.

Ronald P. Ng (Dr)