Measures taken to strengthen eye care in the community

We thank Dr Yap Tiong Peng for his suggestions (Optometrists underused as primary eye care providers, Dec 16).

Strong primary care, including eye care services, plays a critical role in shifting healthcare beyond hospitals into the community and bringing person-focused care closer to home.

The Ministry of Health (MOH), together with our public healthcare institutions, has progressively piloted six community eye clinics since the middle of last year, where non-specialist physicians and optometrists are trained to provide comprehensive examination and management of selected stable eye conditions.

MOH has also been working with a work group comprising optometrists, ophthalmologists and primary care doctors, to explore other care models where suitably trained and equipped private optometrists can play larger roles in providing primary eye care in the community.

Our public healthcare institutions are also working with institutes of higher learning to equip optometry students with the relevant skills.

For example, the Singapore National Eye Centre provides clinical attachments and internship programmes for optometry students and post-graduates to build capabilities and enable more coordinated eye care for patients.

We will continue to work with our healthcare partners, including optometrists, to provide sustainable and appropriate eye care for Singaporeans.

Dr Goh Khean Teik

Director

Manpower Standards and Development

Ministry of Health