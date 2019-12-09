Measures in place to prevent cheating in health incentive system

We thank Mr Cheng Choon Fei for his feedback (Don't let people cheat with Healthy 365 app, Dec 4).

The Eat, Drink, Shop Healthy Challenge was introduced to encourage Singaporeans to choose healthier options when they dine out or buy their groceries, and we agree with Mr Cheng that the incentive system must support this intent.

Singaporeans can earn points when they buy healthier options from our retail and food and beverage partners, and we publicise this widely to create awareness and interest.

There are strict guidelines and processes in place on how the QR code system is administered, and any mishandling or misappropriation by partners is against the guidelines.

For example, our partners are required to dispose of QR codes that customers leave behind or choose not to receive. To ensure compliance with the administration guidelines, we conduct on-ground checks and hold regular engagement sessions with our partners to reinforce understanding and adherence to the guidelines.

As an additional step to prevent abuse of the rewards system, all QR codes are programmed to expire at 11.59pm the following day so that scanning is invalid beyond a specified period. There is also a limit to the number of QR codes individuals can scan each week.

Any abuse of incentive systems which are meant to encourage and reward healthy choices goes against the intent of our programmes. We will continue to work closely with programme partners to address and correct issues identified in the administration of our programme guidelines.

Ann Low

Senior Deputy Director, Healthy Food & Dining

Health Promotion Board