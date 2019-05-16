Measures in place to ensure fire safety at mall fairs

We thank Mr Jeff Tan Hong Liak for his letter (Safety at mall fairs, May 10).

Organisers of events held at shopping malls, including food fairs, are required to obtain approval from the building owners/ management as well as a permit from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF's permit conditions require compliance with prevailing fire safety requirements.

These include ensuring that walkways are at least 1.2 m wide and that booths do not obstruct any escape routes or fire safety provisions, such as fire hose reels and fire extinguishers.

In addition, the use of liquefied petroleum gas cylinders and cooking using an open flame are strictly prohibited.

Where necessary, organisers are also required to put in place additional provisions such as portable extinguishers at specific intervals within the event venue.

Event organisers and the building owners/management are responsible for ensuring that the venue is not overcrowded.

Enforcement action will be taken in the event of non-compliance.

Members of the public can report potential fire hazards to the SCDF by calling 1800-280-0000, e-mailing SCDF_Fire_Safety_Feedback @scdf.gov.sg or via the myResponder mobile application.

Leslie Williams (Lieutenant-Colonel)

Senior Assistant Director (Corporate Communications Department)

Singapore Civil Defence Force