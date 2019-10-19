Forum: Massage parlours in heartland are staying open till late

Under the Massage Establishment Act, which came into force last year, massage parlours in Housing Board estates are to close by 10.30pm every day.

But I have observed that many massage establishments in the heartland do not adhere to this regulation - especially some that are within 200m of residential blocks.

Some areas where this can be seen happening are West Coast Drive, Clementi and Jurong. The massage establishments in these places are close to residential blocks.

Why is the regulation not being enforced? Some massage establishments even operate past midnight.

Tan Shao Ken