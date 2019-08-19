Martial arts teach more than fighting

Martial arts can build strength in character among the youth. This courage and determination spurs individuals to try harder even after many failures, which is vital in Singapore's competitive culture.

Of course, learning martial arts is not the only way to develop one's character, but it can be a very effective way, due to the training and practice regimen.

Such determination and perseverance to overcome a formidable foe is what the youth need to cultivate to thrive in Singapore's cutting-edge society.

Picking up martial arts is an engaging way to build up the courage to stand up for what is right. As a martial arts student, I understood the weight of a punch when I tried sparring with my classmates. It helped me understand that even as individuals, we can have an impact on others in ways we never imagined.

Goh Yan Yi, 15

Secondary 3 student

CALLING YOUNG READERS: If you are a student or aged 21 years or below, and want to air your opinion on any report or letter in The Straits Times, e-mail your letter to stforum@sph.com.sg, with the subject header “Voices of Youth”. Do include your age, school level and contact details, and the headline of the report/letter you refer to. Please keep to a length of 250 words.