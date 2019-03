To mark Singapore's Bicentennial, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) should organise a "Bicentennial Cup" to be played close to National Day - in late July or early August - to celebrate this significant occasion in our country's history.

This Bicentennial Cup can be a four-nation tournament, with two semi-final matches, the winners of whom can play in the finals while the losers can play in a third/fourth play-off match.

This is similar to the AirMarine Cup, which the national team is currently participating in.

Representative teams from perhaps, Malaysia, Japan and England - nations that have played a significant part in Singapore's history - can be invited to take part in the tournament.

I really hope that the FAS gives this suggestion serious consideration.

If the Lions fare well in this Bicentennial Cup competition, not only will it do our national football team a whole lot of good in terms of boosting its confidence, but it will also allow the Lions to climb higher in the AFC ranking, doing Singapore a huge favour when the 2022 World Cup qualifiers begin.

Ng Yong Da