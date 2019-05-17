Many ways to access Parliament proceedings

We thank Mr Pavithran Vidyadharan for his letter (Bring back live telecasts of Parliament in session, May 7).

Live telecasts of parliamentary sessions are done selectively for key events such as the opening of Parliament and the Budget speech.

Based on data collected, the viewership of live broadcasts remains low.

Nonetheless, there are various channels available for members of the public to access parliamentary proceedings.

If they are unable to attend the parliamentary session in person, they can view the complete set of footage of Parliament speeches, as well as questions and answers from each session on the Channel News Asia Parliament microsite at www.channelnewsasia.com/news /parliament.

This footage is typically uploaded within a few hours on the same day of the session.

CNA also publishes key clips of the parliamentary proceedings on its Facebook page.

The public can also access the full written record of parliamentary proceedings via the online Hansard at sprs.parl.gov.sg.

We believe these channels currently provide easy access to parliamentary proceedings to inform Singaporeans on the discussions on national policies and legislative changes.

Soffy Hariyanti

Director, Campaigns and Production Division

Ministry of Communications and Information