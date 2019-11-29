Forum: Many reasons why food delivery services should be discouraged

A recent study commissioned by Deliveroo, one of the big players in the food delivery sector, found that 69 per cent of consumers in Singapore use food delivery apps at least once a month.

Many are willing to fork out a fee so that they can have their favourite food without having to leave home.

But this convenience comes at a huge cost to the environment as it creates excessive waste from the use of disposables.

Singapore aims to cut waste sent to the Semakau landfill by 30 per cent by 2030, to help the facility last longer than the projected 2035. Already, its expected lifespan has been shortened from 2045 to 2035.

About 2,100 tonnes is sent to the landfill daily. The National Environment Agency (NEA) said that only 7 per cent of plastic collected here last year for recycling was processed locally.

The small proportion worries experts because there is currently an oversupply of such plastic. Hence, the more effective solution is to reduce, not recycle.

Besides the waste problem, food delivery services have created a host of other issues too.

There are tens of thousands of food delivery workers here, with some 7,000 using personal mobility devices (PMDs), mainly e-scooters. The number of accidents involving PMDs has gone up with the increase in users.

Many of the workers in the gig economy, which includes food delivery services, are younger than 35. Most opt to work in this sector because such jobs offer flexibility and convenience for them to pursue other activities.

But, in the long run, their job prospects look dim. Such workers are vulnerable due to the lack of labour protection laws and opportunities to learn real skills, limiting their prospects for social mobility.

This may further trap them in the lower rungs of society.

Hawker centres, coffee shops and foodcourts are located close to most homes. There is no good reason to have food delivered to the doorstep.

It encourages laziness.

Koh Li Yuen