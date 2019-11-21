Many initiatives to step up efficiency, patient care

We refer to Professor Ivan Png's Opinion piece (How to increase productivity, Nov 15) and thank him for sharing his experience at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) to help us improve our care delivery processes.

We do not admit patients only for investigations such as blood tests, unless their condition warrants admission for closer monitoring.

This is to enable early and timely intervention and treatment should this be required.

The hospital places importance on providing the best outcome and experience for our patients, and how we can deliver better care and enhance efficiency, while giving top priority to patient safety.

We have introduced initiatives that empower our patients to take charge of their health and be our partner in their care.

An example would be the MyCare app in a bedside tablet, which allows inpatients to see their daily care schedule, post queries to their care team, put in specific requests and access their test results and education materials.

Another app is the SingHealth HealthBuddy, which patients can use to manage their clinic visits, pay bills and see their lab test results.

The MyVisit app in HealthBuddy, which comprises features such as pre-consult questionnaires, consultation summaries and targeted educational materials, reduces unnecessary wait time in clinic for patients while equipping them with information for better self-management.

For patients being seen in our clinics, a free medication delivery service streamlines the patient flow as prescribed medications can be delivered to their home or delivery boxes.

This cuts down the need for a separate trip to the pharmacy. Our Drop & Go initiative allows patients to leave the clinics following their consultation, as patients are able to make payment and schedule follow-up appointments online.

Geoffrey Gui

Director, Division of Organisation Planning & Performance

Singapore General Hospital