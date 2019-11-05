Many firms not ready to accept people with mental illness

Given that we live and work in a highly commercialised, dynamic and competitive world, we have to cope with the increasingly high costs of living and "invisible" work pressure, which may result in mental health issues such as mood disorders, anxiety and personality disorders, among others (Disconcerting look at mental illness, loneliness, Oct 22).

The question is whether Singapore's society has matured enough that companies are willing to hire people with mental illnesses.

The reality is that the majority of employers are still prejudiced against job seekers with mental illnesses.

I know of many job applicants who were rejected outright, were not called up for an interview, or failed the first interview simply because they admitted to their condition in their applications.

We should treat people with mental health issues fairly.

Teo Kueh Liang