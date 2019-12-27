Forum: Many factors affect strength of Wi-Fi signal

We thank Mr Kevin Tan for his feedback on the expansion of Wireless@SG coverage in Singapore (Shortfall of wireless network, Dec 20).

Wireless@SG was introduced to complement existing mobile networks. To date, the Wireless@SG network covers major public areas such as MRT/LRT stations, public libraries, hawker centres, hospitals, various fast-food chains and shopping malls.

There are many factors that affect the speed and strength of the wireless signal, including the number of people connected to the same hot spot at the same time, or the distance between the user and the hot spot.

We will continue to work with Wireless@SG operators and venue owners to explore further deployment of Wireless@SG hot spots. If you encounter any connection issues, please contact the Infocomm Media Development Authority at info@imda.gov.sg for assistance.

Karen Low

Cluster Director

Communications and Marketing

Infocomm Media Development Authority