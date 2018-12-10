Managing S'pore's water needs

Significant progress has been made by the Government to ensure a safe and sustainable water supply in the future.

Despite all this effort, the country is still heavily dependent on water imported from Malaysia. However, climate change has affected water levels. In addition, political factors may affect the import of water too.

Singapore should work on increasing the local supply of water and managing its growing demand.

Inflicting higher water tariffs last year helped lead to a decline in water consumption from 148 litres to 143 litres per person per day. However, if the supply of water remains high, no amount of measures to decrease demand will be effective in the long run. We can all take the first step by advocating the local supply of water and continually practising the habit of using water modestly.

Wilda Willian Ong, 22

Undergraduate

