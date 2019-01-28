Making Raffles vanish not a good idea

The disappearing act of the Sir Stamford Raffles statue may have evoked amusement and appreciation from some people, but it may not have been executed in very good taste (Raffles does a 'disappearing' act in North Boat Quay; Jan 3).

While visually stunning, the act could allude to making Raffles "disappear" from the Singapore facade and identity.

Raffles recognised the potential of Singapore 200 years ago, and sought to modernise a large part of the island.

Then and now, his statue and image should not have to be overlooked, just as his impact should never be undermined.

Josephine Pau Joe Yee, 15

Secondary 3 student