Make two days rest per work week official

Recently, Microsoft Japan experimented with a four-day work week and the results were extraordinary, with an increase in productivity of up to 40 per cent.

Yet, in Singapore, we are still instituting an official six-day work week in some organisations, with only one official day of rest per week.

Granted almost all office workers are now working a five-day work week, but many shift workers and retail frontline staff are still on a six-day work week, with only four days of rest a month.

With the move to a five-day work week, Singaporean shift workers will benefit from additional time with their families as well as more time to rest and recharge, allowing them to perform better at work.

Perhaps it is time for Singapore to move to sanctioning two official rest days a week.

Edmond Lim Chye Kwang