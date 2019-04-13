Make S'pore e-scooter capital

I have always hoped the widespread use of e-scooters would catch on in Singapore, and was delighted to learn that e-scooter giant Lime chose Singapore as its Asia-Pacific headquarters (E-scooter startup Lime picks Singapore as Asia-Pacific HQ, April 12).

With the wisdom of hindsight culled from the bike-sharing experience, I have no doubt that lessons have been learnt about the need for orderly parking and safety, among others.

I can already imagine a new and exciting era in which Singaporeans are able to zip around in e-scooters safely and graciously. Our hot and humid weather is a compelling reason to prefer riding over cycling.

More e-scooters would hopefully mean cheaper maintenance of the devices through economies of scale.

As an e-scooter owner, I find current prices costly; a front tyre change costs $60 on top of the $23 price of the tyre itself. I am sure many people use e-scooters to travel to work on a daily basis. Given the high costs, e-scooter rental would be a welcome alternative.

I look forward to one day zipping down a coastal road along the park connector network on a fine sunny morning.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip