Make PMD riding licence a must

Yet another person has been hurt in an accident involving an e-scooter despite all the regulatory measures (Cyclist in coma after crash with e-scooter, Sept 23).

I have seen e-scooters modified to speed as fast as motorcycles. Just a few weeks ago, I spotted two young men on e-scooters racing in Jurong Lake Gardens.

The cycling paths in parks are not suited for e-bikes.

But on weekend strolls in the park with my son, I have to keep a lookout for speeding e-bikes.

What is scary about these e-bikes is that they travel fast but make very little noise.

On a recent visit to Beijing, I notice that e-bike/cycling lanes are separate from footpaths and run alongside roads.

As e-scooters can move as fast as normal motor vehicles, it is only logical that a riding licence is a must.

The current measures are insufficient or not being enforced effectively.

Lee Ju Guang