Make PMD riders undergo mandatory safety course

The current rules and regulations that govern personal mobility devices (PMDs) do not deter errant riders from committing serious offences (Rider hurt in collision of PMDs, March 19).

The authorities still lack the final piece in the puzzle in the fight against errant PMD riders.

Education plays a big role.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Traffic Police should make it mandatory for all PMD riders to undergo a short theory and practical certification course on top of getting their device registered.

Once they are certified, they have to strictly abide by the laws of Singapore.

Serious offenders should be banned from riding a PMD for a certain period of time and be required to resit all theory and practical exams again.

Offenders who cause death should immediately be banned from riding and owning a PMD for life, on top of their jail term.

Alternatively, the LTA can work with third-party vendors to develop a speed-tracking device that would be permanently mounted on every PMD and would transmit data to the authorities when the speed limit is exceeded.

Singapore is a very small city with limited space on pavements and even roads. Riders need to value the lives of others.

I hope that the LTA and the Traffic Police will take this matter seriously before more accidents happen.

Gabriel Ong