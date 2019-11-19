Forum: Make our city even more beautiful

I am sure many of us must be cheered by the news that Singapore has been ranked among the most beautiful cities in the world (S'pore ranked world's 11th most beautiful city, Nov 16).

Let us try to make our city even prettier, bearing in mind several salient points.

First, in this ranking compiled by Canada-based online travel agency Flight Network, the voters took into consideration "which cities had the best combination of natural and man-made beauty, the juxtaposition of nature and architecture, city culture and local weather".

Singapore ranked highly despite its hot and humid weather. In this context, it is interesting that Temasek Foundation is backing a trial of a bladeless outdoor fan that can lower the temperature by as much as 10 deg C (US-based start-up trials eight bladeless fans here, Nov 16).

This holds promise, and if installed at tourist spots like Gardens by the Bay or Clarke Quay, the fans could make sightseeing or dining more comfortable for tourists. Above all, the project should be cost-effective, so solar power should be harnessed.

Second, we must enlarge and enhance our urban beauty with the Greater Southern Waterfront, which is under development.

Finally, inner beauty must also be enhanced - manifested in the way we behave. We must be cultured and not litter, emulating the Japanese in the way they keep their country clean. We should be gracious and friendly to one and all.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip