Make off-peak public transport free for seniors

To encourage members of the Merdeka and Pioneer generations to stay active, I propose that the authorities make bus and MRT rides free during the weekday off-peak hours of 10am to 4pm for citizens who are at least 65 years old.

This will encourage them to be more socially engaged, and lead healthy and meaningful lifestyles. They can meet family members, visit museums or attend health talks, among other things.

This will promote better physical and mental health in our senior citizens, especially those who are staying alone or with a spouse.

This senior citizen traffic can be treated as a ballast load on our buses and MRT trains, and will generate islandwide economic activity through more consumer spending.

Sum Kam Weng