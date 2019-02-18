Make 'no-fault' insurance a must for PMD-sharing firms

Although the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has laid out measures to make personal mobility device (PMD) riding safer, such as imposing a speed limit for e-scooters, accidents involving PMDs are inevitable.

When accidents occur, it can be very tedious and costly for victims to seek legal redress.

I suggest that LTA include in its licensing conditions a requirement that PMD-sharing companies take up a compulsory "no-fault" insurance coverage for victims of accidents caused by PMD riders.

With this, victims will be compensated by the companies regardless of whose fault the accident is in the event the victim suffers personal injury. This will be separate from the personal liability of the rider, on whom the victim can take separate civil action.

Such a "no-fault compensation" scheme would ease some of the pain suffered by such victims.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan