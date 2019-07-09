Singapore's vision to be a biophilic City in a Garden should see the national community be steward of our natural environment, with each individual being responsible for climate reformation. One way to better appreciate our flora and fauna would be to experience it through camping.

Singapore has 350 parks, yet camping is permitted in only three areas on the mainland - East Coast Park, West Coast Park and Pasir Ris Park. While it is understandable to restrict the numbers of campers at each site, and security at these sites is important, opening up more sites would enable more Singaporeans to connect with nature through a variety of sites that may also be more conveniently located for them to reach.

Furthermore, besides allowing a greater appreciation for nature, camping is also a great way for families to bond and for the young to learn new skills.

I urge the authorities to make more parks available for camping.

Adam Reutens-Tan