Make long-term home ownership HDB's focus

Fascinating questions about public housing in Singapore, its successes and its secondary gains were raised in recent letters (Time to relook paradigm on public housing, and Wrong to withhold subsidies based on 'lottery effect', Sept 3).

Many Singaporeans can recognise good money-making opportunities, and buying an HDB flat is one of them.

Quite a few Singaporeans have become rich by investing in a flat.

While the debate goes on about whether buying a subsidised flat should be treated as an investment, it will not stop enterprising people from cashing in on a good deal.

Inasmuch as the Government had positioned public housing as a form of investment for its lessees, it must now reconsider that posture.

What really needs to be done is to revert public housing to a long-term home ownership scheme to ensure that most people will have a roof over their heads.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)