Make it easy to spot optical shops that offer primary eye care services

I believe a main reason why few people visit optometrists for primary eye care services, like basic eye screening, is a lack of visibility (Optometrists underused as primary eye care providers, Dec 16).

While optical shops, which prescribe and dispense spectacles, are highly visible in the heartland and shopping malls, it is not easy for the public to know which of these shops are helmed by optometrists and are adequately equipped to also provide primary eye care services.

A standardised logo could perhaps be designed and displayed prominently for the public to easily identify such optical shops.

In addition, a price list of the various primary eye care services provided may be displayed to help the public to make informed choices.

I am optimistic that many more people, especially those living in the heartland, would prefer to walk in to these optical shops for their basic eye screening tests instead of having to make an appointment with an ophthalmologist in town, and then wait for days for the screening tests.

Ng Chee Kheon