Make it easier for families to qualify for financial help

Many would find it befuddling that the Ministry of Education (MOE) would use "obligation to pay" as a reason not to issue an original Primary School Leaving Examination results slip (MOE clarifies why school withheld results slip, Nov 28).

It is wrong to jump to the conclusion that because the family did not apply for financial assistance, they could actually afford to pay the fees. MOE should instead have tried to find out from the family concerned what their problem was.

There are many reasons why some needy families do not apply for financial assistance.

Perhaps it is time to look into relaxing the criteria for such financial assistance and making it easier for those facing problems to qualify. Families who fall through the cracks may be those who find it troublesome to go through the paperwork. Some also choose to be self-reliant instead of depending on the charity of others.

It is wrong to jump to the conclusion that because the family did not apply for financial assistance, they could actually afford to pay the fees. The Ministry of Education should instead have tried to find out from the family concerned what their problem was.

Our social safety net should make it easier for needy families to qualify instead of making it a hassle to apply.

Seah Yam Meng