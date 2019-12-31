Make helmets and bright reflective attire a must for food delivery riders

I have observed that many food delivery riders do not wear helmets, whether they are on a bicycle or an e-bike (Delivery riders seem to be getting into more accidents, ST poll finds, Dec 29).

There could be many factors that deter them from wearing such safety equipment - our hot climate, or perhaps because helmets are not provided by food delivery companies.

Whatever the reason, these riders face long hours on the road, day and night, rain or shine. Singaporeans get food delivered to their doorsteps, but it should not be at the risk of riders' lives.

My suggestion would be that all food delivery companies mandate the wearing of helmets and bright safety vests, or have reflective strips incorporated into the company attire for greater visibility. Errant riders can be given demerit points.

These companies must take the lead in creating a safety culture among their riders, and take an interest in protecting their lives and livelihoods by providing these safety equipment for free.

We cannot eradicate accidents but we can certainly reduce them with mitigating actions.

Rodney Neo Eng Chong