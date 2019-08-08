Make headlights mandatory for PMDs

While many issues have been raised regarding personal mobility devices (PMDs), no one seems to have highlighted one important safety feature that is currently lacking - headlights.

This can be easily implemented, and there is a dire need for it based on my personal experience. One night, while making a discretionary right turn with no pedestrians crossing the road, I had to jam the brakes as a PMD rider suddenly rushed across. Thankfully, I managed to avoid an accident.

If the rider had been using a headlight, I would have noticed him earlier. If PMD riders continue to move around at night without headlights, I can't imagine how many more accidents involving pedestrians and vehicles will take place.

Cheang Weng Keong