Make food delivery riders pass safety courses before using roads

With the $7 million grant for food delivery riders to switch from e-scooters to power-assisted bicycles (PABs) or bicycles ($7m fund to help delivery riders switch from e-scooters, Nov 9), a surge in PABs on roads and bicycles on roads and footpaths can be expected in the near future.

Food delivery companies and the authorities should start working together and use this opportunity to ensure riders are well-versed in road safety regulations before they are allowed to restart deliveries on their new devices.

Rather than just verbally advocate that riders ride safely, courses should be provided to riders, with tests that should be passed, to ensure that users are familiar with traffic regulations and safety - this is, after all, what motorists have to do in order to drive on roads, for the safety of all road users.

Motorists already have to look out for cyclists who ignore traffic lights and switch from cycling on roads to pedestrian crossings on a whim. Imagine the spate of problems and accidents that could occur - especially with the haste required for food delivery services - when a surge of PAB users and cyclists unfamiliar with road regulations pour onto the roads.

Some have argued that the ban of e-scooters on footpaths punishes the majority of e-scooter riders for the actions of a few bad hats.

But I find it difficult to believe that reckless e-scooter users are a minority given the abundant feedback from so many ST Forum writers, online commentators and media reports.

A stake-out by Sunday Times journalists led to the observation : "Every rider on a personal mobility device broke the speed limit on the footpath. Every single one." (Too fast and too reckless, July 7)

It seems implausible that all these observers of reckless personal mobility device rider behaviour have encountered only a so-called small group of bad hats.

If food delivery companies and riders want the public to believe that they are responsible road and footpath users, they should make the effort to ensure riders are properly educated on road safety rules, and that they are earning their livelihood legally and not at the expense of public safety.

If not, this $7 million of taxpayers' money for e-scooter riders to switch to PABs and bicycles is simply shifting the e-scooter problem from footpaths to roads, and a countdown to more road accidents.

Teo Leng Lee