Make audio recordings of AGMs available on SGX website

In some annual general meetings (AGMs) I attended, I observed that a large number of irrelevant questions were raised while some relevant queries were largely ignored.

Also, questions directed to the independent directors or auditors were answered by the chairman or the chief executive.

In one case, a chairman appeared not to know about the company's recent acquisitions of other companies, although it had been in the news for some time.

I would like to suggest that all AGMs and extraordinary general meetings be audio recorded and uploaded to the Singapore Exchange (SGX) website immediately after the conclusion of each meeting.

These audio minutes can be made available via the SGX website to the shareholders who were not able to attend the meeting. I hope that this will reduce irrelevant questions substantially and all directors will diligently provide the answers to all relevant questions raised.

Minority shareholders would also be more refined in their questions and, over time, the meetings can be held more expeditiously.

Wu Pei Tong