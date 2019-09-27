Maids generally happy with Singapore work conditions

We refer to the views expressed by Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2) (Match KPIs for maids with rights, protections, Sept 20).

Based on our research and extensive groundwork with foreign domestic workers (FDWs), we feel that TWC2's views do not give the full picture of the FDW landscape in Singapore.

The Centre for Domestic Employees conducted a large-scale survey in 2017 in which we interviewed 1,012 FDWs.

Of these, 89 per cent of the FDWs stated they are generally satisfied with working in Singapore and 90 per cent are aware that there are non-governmental organisations in Singapore that they can turn to for help if they face work-related issues.

About 93 per cent of these FDWs also expressed confidence that their rights are protected under the laws of Singapore.

These findings suggest that FDWs, in general, are satisfied with working in Singapore and are aware of their employment rights.

For any employment relationship to be harmonious and long-lasting, all parties have to put in effort to ensure that job expectations of both employers and FDWs are matched and managed.

We hope that would-be employers can be given more information on the experience of FDWs so that these employers can make informed decisions when hiring.

We believe that it is the role and responsibility of employment agents to understand the needs of employers so that they can match employers' needs to the skills of the FDWs in the employment pool.

As responsible agents, they must be accountable to employers when poor matches occur and offer remedial actions to ensure that employers are able to hire FDWs who meet their household needs.

Yeo Guat Kwang

Chairman

Centre for Domestic Employees